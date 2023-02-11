Kigongo calls for unity in Serere county

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM Vice Chairperson Moses Kigongo has called for unity among party leaders in Serere County.

Kigongo who is in Serere for the campaigns of Phillip Oucor, the NRM candidate for the Serere County by-election said that the disunity among party members on the choice of the candidate was uncalled for.

He was responding to issues of division in the party where a section of NRM leaders have abandoned the party candidate.

At Okabe’s burial in December, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa presented Omoding as a replacement for his father, a decision that was backed by senior party members.

But the NRM Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi disagreed with the decision. It was later resolved that Oucor will be the party candidate, which angered some party members.

After nominations on Friday, Oucor appealed for unity from the party and the constituents.

Rosemary Sseninde, the Head of Mobilization in NRM says that the party will mobilize members to build cohesion and consensus to secure victory.

In the 2021 general elections, Oucor who was the party candidate lost to Okabe, an independent candidate.

The other candidates who have been nominated include Emmanuel Eratu of the FDC party, Martin Onguruco, an independent, and Alice Alaso Asianut of ANT.

*****

URN