Kigezi Mudslides: Death toll rises to 18

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The death toll from mudslides in the Kigezi region has risen to 18. Mudslides hit the region following heavy downpour that started on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Six people died in Biizi and Gihuyaga villages in Murora sub-county, three in Kashyambya and Rwamucucu Sub Counties in Rukiga district, and three others in Rubanda district.

On Wednesday, the bodies of three people Kevin Ahereza 2, Vastinah Perceiver,7, and Jeninah Twikiriize,36 all residents of Rwamahano village in Ikamiro Muko Sub County, in Rubanda district were recovered by residents.

Ernest Rwamirengye, the Ikamiro Parish LCII Chairman says that mudslides also destroyed about 80 houses and gardens of crops like cabbage, Beans, and sorghum.

Two more bodies were also recovered in Murora sub-county, Kisoro district, according to Hajji Shafique Ssekandi, Kisoro Resident District Commissioner.

Ssekandi says that the search is still ongoing. The Heavy rains have also left many roads in the Kigezi sub-region impassible.

Rivers like Kiruruma that flow through Kabale town to Ndorwa East constituency and act as a tributary of River Kagera have been flooded.

Heavy rains have also caused loss of lives in Rwanda specifically in Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, and Karongi districts in Western and Northern provinces.

The death toll has reached 109, according to Rwanda’s Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

