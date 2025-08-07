Kigezi mourns businessman James Garuga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kigezi region is mourning the death of James Musinguzi Garuga, a prominent businessman and influential figure in southwestern Uganda.

Garuga passed away on Wednesday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala. According to family members, preparations were underway to fly him abroad for specialised treatment.

Ingrid Turinawe, PFF Coordinator, described Garuga as her cousin, mentor, father, and guardian. In a tribute, she said his passing is not only a personal loss but also a loss to the entire region.

James Rugiirama Kaberuka, Member of Parliament for Kinkiizi West, called Garuga a father figure, mentor, and role model. “Garuga has left an indelible mark on my life, in Kanungu, Kigezi, and the country at large,” he said.

Abel Bizimana, LCV Chairman for Kisoro District, described Garuga as “a mentor, a compass, and a battery.” He praised his statesmanship, patriotism, compassion for the vulnerable, and advocacy for good governance. “Garuga was a true philanthropist,” Bizimana added.

Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, former LCV Chairman for Rubanda District, said Garuga will be remembered as “a giant of truth, a builder, storyteller, generous soul, and a voice of reason.”

Michael Kwarikunda Mbareba, former LC5 Chairman for Rukiga District, noted that Garuga stood out as a “magnet for real development, a generous man, an advocate for justice, and a parental figure to both those close to him and strangers alike.”

Saul Kagyema Magyaani, a relative of the deceased and a tea farmer in Kirima Sub-county, Kanungu, together with Lydia Turyahumura, Managing Director of Shell Kigezi and supporter of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), said Garuga’s death is a major setback to development in Kigezi. They praised him for spearheading agricultural initiatives, especially in tea farming, which created employment for many in the region. He was also known for paying school fees for needy students, supporting churches, and promoting sports, especially golf.

Garuga also played a key role in Uganda’s opposition politics. He was a major funder of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and donated the building that now serves as the party’s national headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala.

Born in 1953 in Kihihi, Kanungu District, Garuga began his education at Kinkiizi Primary School and later attended Mbarara High School. From 1971 to 1973, he studied at Makerere College School before joining Makerere University for a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He started his professional career as an accountant at Rayon Textiles Limited and later worked with Shell Uganda.

In 1980, he returned to Makerere University to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). In 2001, Garuga contested for the Kinkiizi West parliamentary seat against then-Defence Minister Amama Mbabazi. The election was marred by irregularities, and following a successful court petition, a re-election was ordered. However, Garuga chose not to participate in the rerun.

A founding member of the FDC, Garuga remained a strong voice for democracy and good governance throughout his life. Outside politics, he is best remembered for his contribution to the tea industry as the founder of Kigezi Highland Tea Factories, which provided livelihoods to thousands of farmers.

