Kigezi FC disqualified from Uganda Cup for using ineligible players

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale based Kigezi Football Club has been disqualified from the ongoing 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup competition for using ineligible players.

It is alleged that Kigezi FC used ineligible players during their home game against Bushenyi Veterans FC on December 21, 2021 played at Kabale municipal stadium in Kabale district.

Bushenyi Veterans FC was defeated 2-0. But before the match started, Bushenyi Veterans FC officials protested against the presence of Kigezi FC’s players Isaac Mulindwa and Fredrick Ssemogerere on the pitch yet they were not eligible.

The protest led to delay of kick-off for more than 20 minutes, but Bushenyi veterans were advised to let the players play under protest and they petition to Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) later.

In a letter dated January 4th, 2022 that was released today on Wednesday morning addressed to the office of Kigezi FC Chief Executive Officer and signed by Arnold Mushabe Akankwasa, secretary competitions under the FUFA Western Region Football Associations, it rules that Kigezi FC failed to present valid licenses of Mulindwa and Ssemogerere.

The letter also indicates that investigations have proved that Mulindwa and Ssemogerere are not registered as players of Kigezi FC. The letter explains that Kigezi FC is disqualified from the competition for breaching article 3 (a), (b), and Article 12 of the Uganda Cup Rules 2021.

Bushenyi Veterans FC now qualify to play at the round of 64. Peter Mukama, the Chief Executive Officer Kigezi FC says that they have not received any official communication about disqualification from the competition. He also says that FUFA did not inform them about the petition so that they file a defense. Mukama insists that the contested players are legible.

*****

URN