Kidnapped Kisoro child recovered

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 10-year-old pupil in Kisoro district who was kidnapped by a Congolese national has been recovered.

John Mary Vianney Irankunda, a pupil at Nshungwe Primary School and resident of Kanyacucu village, Busengo parish Nyarubuye sub-county, was kidnapped by a Congolese national only identified as Hakiza on October 22, 2023. Hakiza had worked for Irankunda’s parents as a casual laborer for about a month.

On October 22, 2023, he disappeared with the victim and called the victim’s father Moses Bakunzi Ninzeyimana demanding sh8 million ransom. This led the victim’s father to report the matter to police for help.

Bakunzi went ahead and wired sh2 million ransom on Hakiza’s mobile phone so that the child be released. He however declined to release the child until the balance was cleared.

But, on Tuesday, Hakiza handed over the victim to a mobile money agent in DR Congo identified as Jules Mbonigaba, to transport him to Mpaka town council. However, on reaching the immigration offices of the Ugandan side, he was intercepted and arrested.

Mbonigaba claimed that the child was given to him by Hakiza. He also revealed the whereabouts of Hakiza.

Boaz Arinetwe, Kisoro District Police community liaison officer says that Mbonigaba is still under detention at Kisoro Police Station as investigations into the matter continue. He adds that after getting guidance from the office of the Resident State Attorney, charges could be slapped on Mbonigaba.

Robert Tukamuheebwa, Kisoro Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that efforts to track Hakiza were hindered by the fact that he was calling the victim’s parents using a Ugandan number yet he is a Congolese national.

Bakunzi told our reporter that he had lost hope of finding his son since he was in the wrong hands.

URN