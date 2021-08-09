Kichwamba technical college commissions three oil and gas workshops

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Technical college Kichwamba in Kabarole district has commissioned three buildings built under the Albertine region sustainable project.

Silver Mukwasibwe, Principal Kichwamba College says that they secured a loan of Shillings 8Billion from the World Bank to enable them erect three workshops for students targeting the oil and gas sectors.

These include students training in electrical installation, welding and fabrication, plumbing and pipefitting, carpentry and joinery. Mukwasibwe also says that the same project also saw the institution unveil a brand new bus registration number UG 2988 E.

He said that their target is to produce excellent professionals to fit the world market and those that will benefit the country when oil extraction starts.

He revealed that oil and gas studies are highly specialized to an extent that one class is likely to have a maximum of 20 students unlike other courses where a class would have 100 students.

Mukwasibwe noted that this is likely to make the courses expensive in nature, adding that government alone will not manage to sponsor the training of many students.

Richard Rwabuhinga, the LC V Chairperson Kabarole district who represented the school governing council, called upon Ugandans especially those in the region to take advantage of the oil and gas sector and utilize the facility to the maximum.

He also called upon Ugandans to change their mindset towards technical education, saying in the near future the country will largely depend on skilled labor.

David Masereka, an old boy of the college who doubles as a lecturer in the civil engineering department said it is time for the students in the region to excel academically in the oil and gas sector.

He also challenged students against perceiving tertiary training as a venture for non-achievers in academics.

Last year, the government secured a Shillings 20billion loan from World Bank to upgrade facilities at Uganda petroleum institute Kigumba in Hoima and Uganda technical college Kichwamba to provide first-rate training in the critical oil and gas sector.

SARICK construction company undertook the construction works at Kichwamba College for nine months. Uganda technical college Kicwamba is a certificate and diploma awarding tertiary institution in various engineering courses.

*****

URN