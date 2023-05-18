Kibirige matches course record in pro category of the ABSA Captain’s Bell tournament

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Marvin Kibirige today equalled the Kitante course record when he carded 9 under par 63 on day one of the pro categroy of the ABSA Captain’s Bell tournament.

He takes a 7 stroke lead over Adolf Muhumuza, who shot a round of 2 under par 70, going into Friday’s final round of the tournament at the par 72 UGC course at Kitante.

The profession golfers’ tourney, that sets the stage for the ABSA Captain’s Bell main event this weekend, attracted 31 UPGA members for a prize kitty of sh10 million

Focus this weekend, will be on the main event of the The Captain’s Bell golf tournament that’s held annually at the Uganda Golf Club. The tournament has received a major boost by ABSA Bank, who have offered the event sh133 million.

Last year’s overall winners were Dickson Agaba and Bernadette Musanabera.