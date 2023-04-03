Khartoum based BADR Airline starts Entebbe route

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has got another player in the aviation industry after the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) licensed Khartoum based BADR Airlines to operate the Entebbe-Juba-Khartoum route.

The company made its maiden landing to Entebbe on Friday at 2:30pm. It will operate one flight every week but according to CAA, it is expecting to double the flight by this month.

At the reception to mark the occasion, were envoys to Kampala, Simon Deng (South Sudan) and Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed (Sudan) officials from the aviation authorities of Uganda, South Sudan and Sudan.

The UCAA Director for Airports and Security Haji Ayub Soma commended the cordial relations among the tree countries that had enabled the new player to come in. He said the opening of the new route was testimony that air transport remains the safest mode of transport in the region some of whose parts remain volatile.

BADR Airlines from Sudan on March 31, 2023 made it’s maiden flight to Entebbe International Airport. The 180 seater aircraft was received with a water salute on touch down at 14.30 hrs and was received by the Ambassadors of Sudan and South Sudan. pic.twitter.com/JNsGAMepeI — Uganda CAA (@UgandaCAA) April 1, 2023

Soma assured the new airline of high safety and security standards and to offer its passengers quality facilitation “that meets expectations of good travelers’ experience.”

Ambassador Deng expressed hope that the new route would further improve the movement of people and goods in the region, a prerequisite for growth and development. He implored the company officials to think about employing South Sudan pilots to build their capacity and experience.

Ambassador Ibrahim Ahmed extolled the good relations among the three countries and hoped this would enable expansion of trade and investment. The envoy added that the balance of trade between Sudan and Uganda was very small, less than $100million every year, a situation that should be turned around.

BADR Airlines currently runs fourteen routes across the world, with one of them flying direct to Qatar and Heathrow, London.

