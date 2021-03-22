Khalid Aucho issues apology to FUFA and fans over his dismissal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho has issued an apology over his misconduct that led to his dismissal from the National team training camp.

In a statement issued to FUFA, fans and Uganda Cranes teammates via his Twitter handle, Aucho notes that he is remorseful and will take full responsibility for the mistakes that led to his suspension from the national team camp ahead of Afcon qualifiers ties against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Uganda Cranes plays Burkina Faso on 24th March 2020, at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende. Uganda will also play Malawi on 29th March.

Coaches Abdallah Mubiru, Livingstone Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba will take charge in the decisive Cranes Nations Cup matches as manger Johnathan McKinstry remains suspended.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group B

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 4 2 2 0 5 2 +3 8 Qualify for final tournament — 0–0 3–1 30 Mar 2 4 2 1 1 3 1 +2 7 22 Mar — 2–0 1–0 3 4 1 1 2 2 5 −3 4 0–0 30 Mar — 1–0 4 4 1 0 3 2 4 −2 3 1–2 1–0 22 Mar —