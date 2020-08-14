Key suspect in Murder of IHK nurse arrested

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has arrested the alleged key suspect in the murder of Viola Kakai, 38, a nurse at International Hospital Kampala – IHK.

Simon Shimanya, was arrested by officers from the Criminal Criminal Directorate – CID in Isingiro district. He was picked from his hiding place in Kakamba village.

Samson Kasasira, Rwizi regional police spokesperson says that people came out voluntarily to give police information about the whereabouts of Shimanya which led to his arrest.

It is alleged that on August 2, 2020, Shimanya hacked his wife Viola Kakai to death following their unresolved property dispute that had lasted for five years.

It is also alleged that Shimanya accused Kakai who he had three children with of having another relationship. They were residents of Kitezi, Kasangati town council in Wakiso district.

It is reportedly that Simon Shimanya, a teacher at Global primary school in Isingiro district on that fateful day returned home to check on his family.

He claimed that his wife Viola had an extra marital affair with a one Robert Ssebufu. He denies killing his wife and claims Ssebufu knows how his wife died.

URN