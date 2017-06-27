Kenyatta puts jobs, industrialisation at top of Jubilee agenda

Nairobi, Kenya | PSCU | President Kenyatta today unveiled the Jubilee Party’s robust plan to continue Kenya’s journey to prosperity, centred on more jobs and rapid industrialisation.

The Jubilee Party Manifesto for 2017 was unveiled at a colourful ceremony at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, one of Kenya’s most iconic locations on Monday.

President Kenyatta set the stage by speaking to his Administration’s achievements in the last four and half years, which he said had set a firm foundation for the empowerment of Kenya’s 45-million-strong population.

“We wish to give you a Government that works with, and empowers the people. We will empower the 45 million people so that they can stand up for themselves without depending on the government and donors,” said the President.

The President listed achievements including the completion of the first phase of the Standard Gauge Railway, more than 7,000 kilometres of roads constructed since 2013, expanded electricity connection, enhanced generation and distribution of power, return of vehicle assembling plants, and improved global standing in terms of doing business among other milestones.

He said the focus of the Jubilee Government in the next five years will be to create more jobs and wealth through proper policies and financing to speed up the industrialisation of the country.

“Employment creation is at the heart of the next Jubilee administration’s priorities. We commit to creating at least 6.5 million jobs over five years to ensure that our people, particularly our youth, can secure and maintain good jobs that enable them to enjoy a decent life,” said the President.

On industrialisation the President said: “we are building a 21st Century hi-tech industrial revolution in Kenya. Our plan is to continue to develop our nation’s transport, ICT and energy infrastructure so that Kenya attracts global industry and, with it, a huge expansion in sustainable, high quality, hi-tech jobs for everyone, young and old.”

He said his Government’s record for the last four years is worthy of support.

“Nations are not built on dreams. They are built on visions that are turned into reality. In the last four years we have laid the foundation for our country to move to the next stage,” said the President.

The President said the Jubilee Party is committed to solving problems Kenyans face unlike the opposition which has offered nothing but blames and propaganda.

The party unveiled a 10 point plan to propel the country’s transformational development, anchored on three pillars.

Jubilee’s 10-point manifesto include:

– To create 1.3 million jobs every year and work with county governments to establish at least one industry in every county.

– To establish a government sponsored apprenticeship programme of up to 12 months for all university and TVET graduates.

– To double the number of vulnerable citizens supported through the cash transfer programme (Inua Jamii) from 700,000 to 1,400,000. This will include all citizens above the age of 70; in addition, all citizens above the age of 70 will obtain health insurance cover through the NHIF.

– To expand the free primary school programme to include free day public secondary schools in Kenya.