Monday , November 20 2017
Business Partners
Home / The News Today / Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win

The Independent November 20, 2017 The News Today, VIDEOS Leave a comment 266 Views

Supreme court has confirmed President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta and Vice-President elect William Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP |  Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two petitions to overturn the country’s October 26 presidential election re-run, validating the poll victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The court has unanimously determined that the petitions are not merited. As a consequence, the presidential election of 26 October is hereby upheld as is the election of the third respondent,” said Chief Justice David Maraga, referring to Kenyatta.

The ruling paves the way for Kenyatta to be sworn in on November 28, bringing to a close what has been a divisive and bloody election process.

Maraga had in September annulled an August 8 election due to “irregularities and illegalities”, in a historic decision hailed across the globe as an opportunity to deepen Kenyan democracy.

But the ruling only deepened acrimony, sparking further protests as opposition leader Raila Odinga decided to boycott the October vote — handing Kenyatta a 98 percent victory.


Pages: 1 2

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved