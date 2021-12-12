Kenya’s SGR train adds coaches ahead of festive season

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Kenya Railways (KR) has added the number of coaches on the standard gauge railway passenger train as demand for the popular service doubles ahead of the holiday season.

The KR said in a notice on Friday that the additional coaches would cater for the increased number of passengers during the festive season.

“You talked to us, we listened. So we have added more coaches on the Madaraka Express passenger service to adequately cater for your travel needs effective Dec. 9 to Jan. 6, 2022,” said the KR.

The addition of coaches comes as a relief to hundreds of Kenyans who would have missed affordable and convenient transport between Nairobi and Mombasa as the trains by mid-November were fully booked ahead of Christmas.