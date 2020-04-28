Kenyan truck driver dies in Isolation at Lacor Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Kenyan truck driver who was admitted in isolation at St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu district after presenting with Covid19 symptoms has died. The 59 -Year –Old trucker was admitted on Saturday after being referred from Elelgu Border Post in Amuru district.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Hospital management says the Kenyan National was brought to the facility unconscious with symptoms similar to those of COVID -19. According to the statement, the deceased was isolated because besides the other underlying conditions, he met the Health Ministry’s criteria for COVID -19 suspicions.

The truck driver died alongside an 18-year-old woman who was also admitted to the isolation ward on Saturday. She was reportedly referred to Lacor hospital from Abee Hospital in Oyam district after she was diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

Dr. Paska Apiyo, the Head of Case Management under the Gulu District COVID -19 Taskforce told URN in an interview that they dispatched the samples of the duo to Uganda Virus Research Institute on Sunday and we still waiting for the results. She said the bodies of the duo are still lying in the hospital mortuary pending the test results before a decision is made.

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and St. Mary’s Hosptial Lacor are designated isolation centers for Covid19 patients as designated by the Gulu District COVID -19 Taskforce. Uganda has so far recorded 79 cases of COVID -19; most of the recent cases involve Kenyan and Tanzanian truck drivers.

*****

URN