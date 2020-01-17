Kenyan National arrested for theft of UNBS vehicle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima has arrested a Kenyan national on allegations of stealing a vehicle belonging to Uganda Bureau of Statistics-UBOS.

The suspect Felix Agoro 32 together with others still at large allegedly stole a land cruiser vehicle registration number UBD 172P.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that they received information from their counterparts in Lira alerting them about the theft.

He says the suspect was found driving the suspected stolen vehicle on Friday morning in Hoima town near Kontiki hotel along the Hoima-Kampala road.

He was immediately arrested and detained at Hoima Central Police station.

According to Hakiza, the thugs had also changed the vehicle Number plate from UAP 873P instead of UBD 172P at the time police intercepted the vehicle.

He says arrangements are being made to have the suspect together with the vehicle transferred to Lira district where the offence was allegedly committed.

URN