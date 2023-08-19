Kenyan DP meets Xinhua president on media cooperation

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Rigathi Gachagua, deputy president of Kenya, met with Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, here on Thursday, with both sides pledging to strengthen media cooperation.

Gachagua said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kenya and China, and that the two countries have steadily advanced practical cooperation and enjoyed increasingly close people-to-people exchanges.

Gachagua said the Kenyan side is exploring a partnership with Xinhua on enhancing cooperation in the areas of data reporting, leveraging technology like artificial intelligence and other innovations to tell impactful stories, adding that the cooperation with Xinhua will be a boost in the transfer of knowledge and skills besides stories on economic opportunities in the two countries.

Fu said Xinhua, the state news agency of China with a global reach, has a long history of introducing China to Africa and covering Africa news to the world, contributing to stronger mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges between China and Africa.

Fu said Xinhua will continue to cover Kenya’s development and the friendship between the two countries, share with Kenyan media the experience on the application of artificial intelligence, big data and other emerging technologies in media coverage, and strengthen win-win cooperation under multilateral platforms and frameworks for media exchanges such as the World Media Summit and the BRICS Media Forum.

Zhou Pingjian, Chinese ambassador to Kenya, attended the meeting.

On the same day, Fu also met with Zainab Hawa Bangura, director-general of the United Nations Office at Nairobi, with the two sides exchanging views on how to work together to enhance public awareness of the United Nations sustainable development goals and strengthen coverage of UN affairs.

