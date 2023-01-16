Kenya suspends 15 in football match-fixing probe

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | The Kenyan football governing body has provisionally suspended 15 individuals from the game over allegations of match-fixing.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said in a statement issued on Friday evening that it has received confidential reports alleging the involvement of various players and officials in match-fixing activities in the country.

It added action had been taken in an effort to protect the integrity of the league, in line with the federation’s zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing.

“All FKF members are advised to avoid any form of sporting contact with the aforementioned individuals during their suspension period,” FKF said.

The integrity departments of the world governing body FIFA and FKF will investigate the suspended individuals.

Financial incentives and a lack of legal consequences have made Kenya a target for football match-fixers.

The scourge is also said to be fueled by betting companies who have seen the exponential growth of their businesses in the east African nation over the last six years.