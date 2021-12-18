Kenya detains ship with radioactive materials

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Kenya said Friday it has quarantined a ship that has been reported to be carrying radioactive materials for fear of poisoning citizens.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health said that the ship Seago Piraeus Voy 1475 B/L214735979 container emission threatens the health and lives of Kenyans by emission of radioactive materials.

“The ship should be quarantined for the purposes of inspecting any part and also conduct medical examination on any person on board,” Kagwe said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital city.

He noted that any person on the ship will be required to answer questions in accordance with the Kenya public health act.

Kagwe said that the Kenya Nuclear and Regulatory Authority (KNRA) will inspect the content of the container to determine the radioactive material in question, possible quantity and position within the cargo container.

He noted that Kenya has an international obligation to prevent, intercept, interdict and combat illicit trafficking of radioactive and nuclear material and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, having ratified international instruments.