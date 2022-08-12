KENYA: Counting stalls with Odinga, Ruto stuck at 49%

📌 KENYA PROVISIONAL RESULTS at Midnight

✳ Ruto- 49.91% ➡ 6,691,923 Votes

✳ Odinga- 49.41% ➡ 6,624,238

✳ Wajackoyah- 0.44% ➡ 59,404

✳ Waihiga- 0.23% ➡ 31,222

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Provisional results from vote counting in Kenya’s general election indicate William Ruto has taken a razor thin lead this evening after Raila Odinga fell behind for the first time in the day.

Ruto and Odinga may still fail to get the minimum needed to win the first round outright as they have been stuck at 49% all afternoon and night. The winner of presidential elections needs 50% + 1 of the valid votes cast and at least 25% votes in more than 24 counties

With 13,383,007 of about 14 million votes counted from 41,355 of 46,229 polling stations reporting, both Odinga and Ruto were stuck at 49%, hours before the final tentative results were expected to be announced.

Media houses in Kenya slowed down the counting in the afternoon amidst social media reports that results websites had been hacked.

The election body IEBC is however the only one authorized to declare the final result. The IEBC are now awaiting the arrival of all returning officers from across the country to verify forms 34A and B at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Daily Nation tally at midnight indicated veteran opposition leader Odinga had fallen a handful of votes behind with 6,624,238 and Deputy President William Ruto ahead at 6,691,923.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors.

Kenyans are voting for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

The elections were hotly contested, with President Uhuru Kenyatta backing Azimio la Umoja (Resolution for Unity) One Kenya Coalition candidate Odinga. The President fell out with his deputy, Ruto of Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance. ■