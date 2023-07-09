Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville sign 18 cooperation deals

Sunday , July 9 2023
The Independent July 9, 2023

Kenyan President William Ruto being received by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Congo. Photo via @WilliamsRuto

Brazzaville, Congo | Xinhua | Kenya and the Republic of the Congo signed on Saturday 18 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding during Kenyan President William Ruto’s state visit to Congo-Brazzaville.

The 18 agreements and memoranda of understanding, signed at the People’s Palace in Brazzaville, the capital of the Congo Republic, cover different areas, including agriculture, livestock, mining, tourism, education, oil and gas.

“These agreements that we have signed will not be documents lying in the drawer; we will follow the execution,” assured the Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso during a press conference after the signing ceremony.

The Kenyan president embarked Friday on a 72-hour state visit to the Republic of the Congo.

