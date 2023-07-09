Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville sign 18 cooperation deals

Brazzaville, Congo | Xinhua | Kenya and the Republic of the Congo signed on Saturday 18 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding during Kenyan President William Ruto’s state visit to Congo-Brazzaville.

The 18 agreements and memoranda of understanding, signed at the People’s Palace in Brazzaville, the capital of the Congo Republic, cover different areas, including agriculture, livestock, mining, tourism, education, oil and gas.

“These agreements that we have signed will not be documents lying in the drawer; we will follow the execution,” assured the Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso during a press conference after the signing ceremony.

The Kenyan president embarked Friday on a 72-hour state visit to the Republic of the Congo.

Also witnessed the signing of MoUs on cooperation in the oil and gas, agriculture and livestock, micro and small enterprises, mining industries and geology, diplomatic training, promotion of cooperatives, among others. pic.twitter.com/xHMHAGzUNO — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 8, 2023