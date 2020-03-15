Kenya closes schools, restricted entry for foreigners

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Following the confirmation of two more Coronavirus cases, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has closed all schools and banned entry into the country by foreigners from countries that have been effected.

He said only Kenyan Citizens and foreigners with valid resident permits will be allowed entry provided they take up self-quarantine or check into a government designated quarantine facility.

“This will take effect within the next 48 hours to cater for any passengers who may be enroute. This directive will remain in effect for the next 30 days or as varied by the National Emergency Response Committee,” the President said.

Additionally, the President said all persons who have come into Kenya in the last 14 days must self-quarantine while any person who exhibits symptoms such as cough or fever should present themselves to the nearest health facility for testing.

Kenya has now three confirmed cases of the virus that’s bringing the world to a standstill.

Schools to close

President Kenyatta in his address to the nation today from Harambee House in downtown Nairobi, outlined various proactive measures the government is undertaking to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Key among them is suspension of learning activities in all educational institutions with immediate effect.

“Consequently, and to facilitate a phased approach, primary and secondary day schools are to suspend operations from tomorrow (March 16),” the President said.

For those in boarding institutions, President Kenyatta directed schools to ensure that students are home by Wednesday, 18th March 2020 while universities and tertiary institutions are to close by Friday, 20th March 2020.

The President advised government offices, businesses and companies to allow employees to work from home with the exception of employees involved in the provision of critical or essential services.

Key test

Expressing optimism that the country will overcome the virus, President Kenyatta said every single Kenyan has a responsibility in containing the outbreak.

“Let us remember that as Kenyans, we have been faced with other crises in the past, and we have always triumphed by coming together in the spirit of national unity and cooperation.

“This pandemic will test us, as it is testing all countries in every corner of the world, but I do not believe it will defeat us. If we pull together, and everybody does their part, we shall overcome its worst impacts,” he said.