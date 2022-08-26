Kenya Airways narrows loss to 82.2 mln USD in H1

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Kenya Airways (KQ), the country’s national carrier, said Wednesday it reduced its loss to 9.86 billion shillings (about 82.22 million U.S. dollars) in the first six months ending June from 95.75 million dollars recorded in a similar period in 2021.

Allan Kilavuka, the chief executive officer of Kenya Airways, attributed the improved performance to significant growth in passenger and cargo revenue in the period under review.

“During the first half of 2022, operations were positively impacted by pent-up demand and the removal of travel restrictions, resulting in a strong and sustained recovery in trading performance compared to a similar period in the prior year,” Kilavuka told a virtual briefing during the release of the company’s half-year financial results in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The national carrier’s total revenue stood at 401 million dollars, an increase from 228 million dollars recorded in a similar period last year.

Kilavuka said that the aviation industry is currently experiencing a recovery from the travel restrictions that were imposed to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus is to ensure that we strengthen our operational resilience through innovation and diversification to deliver great and reliable services to our customers. We have transformed the airline during the pandemic, enabling us to emerge with renewed strength, underpinned by a product, network, and service that customers value,” he noted.

Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph said that the opening of borders worldwide has led to quick rebounds in some key markets.

According to Joseph, the airline uplifted a total of 1.61 million passengers from the January-June period of the year, an 85 percent improvement compared to the same period last year, while cargo tonnage increased 39 percent compared to the same period in 2021, demonstrating continuous outstanding growth in air freight services.