Keep off church land, Archbishop Ntagali cautions individuals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Archbishop Church of Uganda the most Rt Rev Stanley Ntagali has cautioned individuals against sabotaging developmental projects on lands belonging to the Church of Uganda.

Speaking at the 43rd-anniversary commemoration of St Janani Luwum on Sunday, Archbishop Ntagali who was the main celebrant says such moves frustrate developments.

He was responding to remarks made by the Kitgum LCV chairperson Jackson Omona regarding the tedious processes of getting land title for the proposed development of St Janani Luwum memorial centre in Wii-Gweng in Mucwini sub county.

According to Omona, the 100 acres’ land in question donated for the project suffered setbacks due to questions being raised by grandsons of the former landowners who had already given it to the Kitgum diocese.

In response, the Archbishop says all properties acquired by the church including land in Mucwini belongs to the registered trustees of Church of Uganda.

He notes that the office of the Archbishop of Church of Uganda is readily available to intervene in helping Kitgum diocese to expedite leasing of the land to facilitate development.

Archbishop Ntagali also disclosed that the house of bishops has resolved to develop all historic sites for the Church of Uganda.

He cites Namugongo Anglican martyrs shrine which has already undergone development, Mucwini and Kyando in Busoga region and Bishop James Hannington which are in progress.

Archbishop Ntagali says developing such sites will remain important for the church, tourists and future references.

Last year, Ntagali criticized the endless encroachment on church land especially in Mukono and other dioceses.

Ntagali noted that in the seven years of his leadership there have been attempts to reclaim this land though they are still failing to succeed due to politicians who pressurize encroachers to remain on it.

Archbishop Luwum was murdered on February 16th 1977 at Nakasero by former Uganda president Idi Amin over his criticism of the former dictator’s excesses and his body was hurriedly buried at his home in Wii-Gweng village in Mucwini sub county.

This year’s memorial anniversary marked under the theme “Let us not get tired of doing good” taken from Galatians 6-9 attracted thousands of people from different walks of life.

President Museveni in a message delivered by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda who represented him says Archbishop Luwum was a gift to the country and that his death was a tragedy.

He says Archbishop Luwum resisted intimidation during the brutal regime of former president Idi Amin and paid the price with his life.

The President says Archbishop Luwum was a person who loved a just society and made it his habit to confront injustice and atrocities of Idi Amin.

External affairs minister also the Chua East legislator Henry Okello Oryem says the martyrdom of Archbishop Luwum has strengthen the spiritual beliefs of people and notes that the annual event keeps attracting multitudes yearly.

Since 2015, a proposal to develop Wii-Gweng village into modern memorial centre in memory of Archbishop Luwum has suffered setbacks despite a well-laid masterpiece due to land woes and unfulfilled pledges among others.

