Keddi Foundation earmarks $1.2 million for cancer, heart treatment

Kizito’s 6-year-old heart surgery set for Thursday, August 17

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Keddi Foundation has reiterated its commitment to stand with the vulnerable as it committed billions of Shillings to support and care for patients with cancer and heart-related complications.

Steven Eric Keddi, the head of the foundation announced that up to USD 1.2 million has been set aside by the non-profit to pay for emergency operations for patients in the two categories.

The fund is part of the larger USD 10 million that the foundation together with its international partners earmarked for di erent causes including supporting children’s education, natural disaster response, and health interventions in di erent parts of the country.

Keddi, a business magnate, Minister of God, and philanthropist, together with his wife Anna and the leadership of the Keddi Foundation on Friday delivered Shs 35 million to the family of Henry Kizito, who needs urgent heart surgery.

Henry Kizito, aged 6, was weeks ago diagnosed with an Atrial Septal Defect (hole in the heart), a condition he’s believed to have been born with.

His parents had been in and out of hospital and spent millions of shillings treating what they thought was an infection until the heart condition was confirmed in June.

The corrective surgery is scheduled for Thursday, August 17th at the Uganda Heart Institute, Mulago.

The family’s situation was first publicized by NTV journalist Andrew Kyamagero, who brought it to the attention of the Keddi Foundation.

“The family called me days ago; I came and checked the paperwork and also went to Mulago and confirmed,” said Mr Kyamagero.

“So, I contacted Hon Keddi and he agreed to help.”

Speaking to the family and local residents at Kizito’s home in Jogoo village in Sonde, Keddi popularly known as ‘Hon Keddi’ said they were doing this work not because of the abundance of resources but out of the realization of the challenges that many Ugandans face.

“We are doing this because we realized that the government has a lot on its hands. As you saw recently, we lost funding from the World Bank, and so we know that the government is not able to reach everyone quickly,” he said.

His wife, Anna Kwagala reechoed this message of giving to those in need, noting that doing so is akin to lending to God.

“We are going to stand with Kizito and I know that he will pull through because everyone is behind him. We shall do anything it takes even if it means washing cars, to make sure that everything needed for his treatment is there,” she said

On his part, Charles Mutaasa Kafeero, the coordinator of Keddi Foundation called upon other Ugandans who have the ability, to join in courses like this.

“Many a time, we as Africans look to foreigners to help us in conditions like this we ourselves have the potential.”

At the event, the Foundation also delivered an assortment of household items to Nsubuga’s family that included mattresses and beddings, food, and scholastic materials.