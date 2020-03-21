KCCA yet to install hand washing facilities in public places

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA is yet to install hand washing facilities at its different facilities.

On Thursday the Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi said they would have all facilities in place by Friday.

However at the Constitutional Square, there were hundreds of people, but no hand washing equipment in place.

At the Old taxi park, the acting executive director Andrew Kitaka had said they would have put in place hand washing points at all the five entrances, which is not the case.

The situation is similar to New Taxi Park that also accommodates thousands of people a day. There is no hand washing and thermometers at any of its more than three entrances.

However, at the new taxi park, some stage managers at Masaka and Fort Portal stage are providing sanitizers for their passengers.

Christopher Muyise, Chairman Fort portal stage says their passengers clean their hands twice.

They wash hands before entering the taxi and then use sanitizers after touching money.

At Wandegeya market, the management of the market is still installing hand washing facilities.

When URN visited, there were jerry cans of water and buckets for people to wash hands.

Wandegeya Market has two wings, the South with six entrances and North Wing which has two entrances which all have hand washing facilities.

The market Chairman Jonathan Ggita says management closed three entrances at South Wing for fear it could not install and monitor hand washing facilities there. Apart from the insufficient facilities, there is limited manpower to enforce the washing.

At Kisenyi Health Centre, there is hand washing being enforced.

According to the World Health Organisation, hand washing is a very effective way to Control the Corona Virus that has affected 225,962 people globally, 611 of which are on the African continent.

URN