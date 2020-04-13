KCCA to settle over 40 street children

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA has revealed plans to resettle street children with their families after the COVID-19 lockdown.

KCCA has gathered and housed over 60 of the intended 150 street children at the school amidst COVID-19 lockdown at Nakivubo Blue Primary School.

The children were quarantined to educate them about the coronavirus pandemic and provide them with food.

Andrew Kitaka, the Executive Director KCCA, says that more than half of the children they have interacted with want to reunite with their families.

The project that started last week had been halted as KCCA lacked supplies especially beddings, water at the facility and food. They however secured 600 Kilograms of maize flour and 150 Kg of beans from central government.

Central Division Mayor Charles Sserunjogi one of the initiators of the program says KCCA has about 150 mattresses and over 200 blankets available for the children to use. Sserunjogi says the project is very important to protect the rights of these children.

KCCA has a COVID- 19 health team that examines the children and will continue examining them to identify any cases of COVID-19. The children will also be treated in case any falls sick from any condition.

The Director of Gender and Community Development Harriet Mudondo says that KCCA has secured 12 social workers who will be interacting with children often.

One of the children Derrick Kakande says life on the street has been hard. He explains that security often hunted them down and yet they had run out of savings to feed them. He looks forward to a better life at Nakivubo Blue and wants to go for technical education afterwards.

URN