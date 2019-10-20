KCCA to overhaul Kampala CBD traffic flow

✳ All Taxis plying Entebbe road shall be moved from Old Taxi Park to Usafi Park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will in the next seven days embark on one of its most ambitious plans at re-organisation of traffic flow in the Central Business District (CBD).

To enable Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) implement the Kampala Flyover Project and reconstruct of Namirembe-Luwum Street, KCCA plans to change the directional flow of traffic within the CBD from October 25.

Among the many changes will see traffic flow along Ben Kiwanuka Street become only only one way towards Kyaggwe Road. All on-street parking shall be suspended along Ben Kiwanuka Street.

There will also be a reorganization of stages within the Old Taxi Park as the entry and exit point off Luwum street will be blocked.

“This reorganization and traffic flow changes are intended to improve flow of traffic during construction of the Flyover Project at clock tower,” KCCA said in a statement on Friday.

KCCA said in the statement they are working in consultation with all stakeholders in the public transport industry including the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Business Community and Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA); Taxi Leadership (KOTSA & UTRADA) and Security Agencies represented by Uganda Police and Internal Security Organization (ISO) on the envisaged traffic flow changes in the City.

KCCA STATEMENT

Changes in Traffic Flow Movements

The section of Burton street between Ben Kiwanuka Street and William Street shall be two-way. All on-street parking shall be suspended along Burton Street to allow smooth traffic flow.

Buxton Road shall be one way towards Sikh Road for Vehicles exiting the city.

Sikh Road shall have two sections. The Sikh Road section between Buxton Road and Shoprite Junction, shall be one way towards Shoprite junction. The other Sikh Road Section between Buxton Road and Market Street, shall be one way towards Market Street.

The section of Sebaana Kizito Road (Nakivubo Place Road) between Namirembe Road and Nakivubo Mews shall be two-way.

Changes in Public Transport Stages within Old Taxi Park

As a result of the above changes in traffic flow and planned closure of the entry/exit point off Luwum street to the Old Taxi park, the reorganization of stages within the Old Taxi Park shall be as follows:

All Taxis plying Entebbe road shall be moved from Old Taxi Park to Usafi Park. The following stages shall be relocated to Usafi Park:

Entebbe stage

Kajjansi Stage

Zana- Namasuba stage

Kasenyi stage

Ndeeba- Sembuule stage

Kibuye Queens way stage

Ndejje Stage

Vehicles currently operating on the streets around the park will be moved to operate inside the park.

The following stages that have been operating along streets around Shoprite, Shell and Gapco fuel stations but ply Ggaba road shall move to the Old taxi Park to replace those that have been relocated to Usafi Park:

Kansanga Stage

Ggaba Stage

Muyenga Stage

Buziga stage

Makindye Nabisalu Stage via Nsambya

Salaama Nabisalu stage via Nsambya