KCCA to face Angolan giants Petro Luanda

The Independent August 26, 2019 News, SPORTS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Geoffrey Serunkuuma (R) and Timothy Awany celebrate the former’s goal against CD Primeiro de Agosto in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Total CAF Champions League in 2017. PHOTO KCCA MEDIA

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | KCCA will take on another Angolan side for a place in the African Champions League group stages, according to the CAF draw.

KCCA have good memories of their last match against Angolans, after they edged CD Primeiro de Agosto in 2017.

Winners qualify for group stage and losers drop to CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF Champions League last-32 draw:

Petro Luanda (ANG) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA)

Al Nasr (LBA) v Raja Casablanca (MAR)

JS Kabylie (ALG) v Horoya AC (GUI)

ASC Kara (TOG) v V Club (COD)

Enyimba (NGR) v Al Hilal (SUD)

USM Alger (ALG) v Gor Mahia (KEN)

Cano Sport Academy (GEQ) v Al Ahly (EGY)

Generation Foot (SEN) v Zamalek (EGY)

Asante Kotoko (GHA) v Etoile Sahel (TUN)

Cote d’Or (SEY) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Nouadhibou (MTN) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

Elect-Sport (CHA) v Esperance (TUN, holders)

Young Africans (TAN) v Zesco Utd (ZAM)

Platinum (ZIM) v UD Songo (MOZ)

Green Eagles (ZAM) v Primeiro Agosto (ANG)

Fosa Juniors (MAD) v TP Mazembe (COD)

First legs: Sept 13-15, second: Sept 27-29

Note:

afp

