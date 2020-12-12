KCCA to construct 50 public latrines, empty a thousand of latrines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has revealed plans to construct 50 public toilets in different parts of the city to improve sanitation. The facilities shall be constructed in places like taxi parks, markets and public spaces like the Constitutional Square.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Uganda Media Center, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Betty Amongi said that they are implementing a presidential directive to address sanitation concerns in the City.

She says they are in final stages of procuring a contractor to construct seven model public toilets in selected parishes in the five divisions of Kampala starting this month. Amongi says those accessing the toilets shall part with Shillings 200 that will go towards maintenance.

KCCA is working with National Water and Sewerage Cooperation-NWSC and Non-Government Organisations like Water for People, GIZ, Amref Health Africa and Samaritan’s Purse to implement the project. Under the same efforts, KCCA shall empty 1000 household and 200 Community Toilets at a subsided price.

The toilets shall be selected on a first come first serve basis in the areas KCCA has identified as most wanting. In Kawempe Division, the beneficiaries shall come from 10 parishes, in Nakawa three, Lubaga nine, Makindye 10 and Kampala Central Division Seven parishes. The market rate of emptying a pit latrine is Shillings 100,000 for one cesspool trip, which is 4000 liters.

The amount is seen as high to the urban poor who end up releasing sewerage into stormwater during heavy rains, which puts the population’s lives in danger. Amongi says under this program, they shall charge Shillings 75,000 per trip, which represents Shillings 18,000 for a 120 liter barrel.

She says they have received several complaints from people who cannot afford emptying and hence are responding to the cry.

KCCA has further identified 35 zones in Kampala where they shall collect garbage freely. Three contractors Nabugabo Updeal Joint Venture, HomeKlin Uganda Limited and Kampala Solid Waste Management Consortium shall be used to achieve this.

The companies have been collecting garbage in different parts at a cost while KCCA, using its trucks collected at no fee in areas they considered for low-income earners. But KCCA’s capacity is still low.

Amongi says KCCA has now entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the companies to expand their services and collect garbage at no cost every Wednesday. But, a household is expected to produce only 50Kg gunny bag of garbage, any extra shall attract a monthly fee of Shillings 3000.

Amongi says KCCA shall also continue collecting garbage from 277 selected areas previous covered at no cost and on dates determined by KCCA.

KCCA says they have also agreed with the companies to charge between Shillings 3,000 to 30,000 for garbage collected in other parts of the City other than the low-income areas benefitting from the free collection arrangement.

