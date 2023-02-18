KCCA threatens to close down places of worship, and entertainment, responsible for noise pollution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) threatened to close and revoke trading licenses of bars, entertainment venues and places of worship which have “defiantly” continue to emit noise beyond the permissible levels in the city.

In a statement, the authority said it has noted with concern that various places of entertainment and worship continue to emit noise beyond the permissible levels despite notification of the regulations.

“The proprietors and managers of entertainment facilities are hereby informed that KCCA will take immediate action against any facility found contravening the National Environment (Noise standards and Control regulations), 2003,” the statement read in part.

Some of the enforcement measures according to the KCCA shall include; closure of the facility, revocation of licence, confiscation of tools and prosecution of offenders.

The authority further explained that it will not renew trading licenses of bars and entertainment places which have ever been issued with cease-and-desist orders, or stop notices, and have “defiantly” continued committing this offence.