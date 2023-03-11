KCCA resolves to halt issuance of contracts to casual workers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Council on Thursday unanimously resolved to halt the issuance of contracts to casual workers for cleaning the city. The decision was reached in the KCCA council meeting chaired by Deputy Speaker Nasur Masaba on Tuesday following a resolution presented by the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago.

The KCCA City Executive Committee argued that the City managers should address queries on the process that led to the award of the contracts. Lukwago explained that the procurement team did not follow the reservation scheme of KCCA and the KCCA policy on cleaning services that were passed in June 2022.

According to the policy, people who had offered cleaning services for years be maintained or offered priority if more workers were to be recruited. Under the reservation scheme, KCCA had ring-fenced this job for elderly people especially women, single mothers, and people living with HIV.

In 2021, KCCA called for bids for groups to offer cleaning services including sweeping streets, maintaining the green, and desilting the drainages in the City.