KCCA reopens four more markets at Kalerwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA has reopened four more markets at Kalerwe more than three weeks after they were closed.

They are Semuguwa, Farmers Hall, Kalerwe Farmer’s Group, Modern and Ddembe markets.

The markets were reopened on Monday at function officiated by the Kawempe Resident City Commission, Hud Hussein

He said markets like Kizito, Wesige Mukama and Akwata Empola were yet to fulfill the requirements for reopening.

He said Kizito has internal grievances they are settling that could not permit for the progress of the market.

Hussein asked the markets to register all their members and form a joint leadership that would enforce guidelines issued by government and warned close any market that flouts the guidlines.

The Kawempe Division Mayor, Emmanuel Sserunjogi asked vendors to abide by the guideline issued by government. He urged owners of the market to plan for a joint advanced market that would attract more people and improve the working environment of vendors.

Jalia Basenakujjengo Nannungi, a Matooke Vendor in Farmer’s Hall Market was excited that their market has reopened. Nannungi promised to resume duty effective tomorrow.

Frank Mugisha, the Chaiman Ssemuguwa Market is glad his vendors will be resuming work. He says it took them longer to reorganise because the directive was abrupt and yet they had a lot to fix about the market.

With over 150 vendors, Mugisha says they will operate in shifts of 50 per day to maintain physical distancing.

The Kampala Affairs Minister, Betty Amongi ordered the markets closed for flouting COVID19 prevention guidelines.

Markets have been opened upon creating spaces between stalls. Market leaderships have had to arrange Vendors to operate in shifts to avoid crowding. They have also gotten rid of unwanted material to make the market tidy.

KCCA wants markets to also work on their carpets but this wasn’t a condition for reopening.

KCCA also plans to work on its two roads within the markets to improve the status of the market, ease access of trucks to the markets and avoid crowding on the roadside.

Uganda National Roads Authority UNRA has also reclaimed its road reserve and is currently working on the drainage.

URN