KCCA releases mega roads plan for 2020

✳ KCCA plan

■ Five key new roads under construction

■ Signalization of 13 of 30 junctions set

■ Plan to construct & upgrade 300km of secondary & connecting roads

■ Renovation of Old Taxi Park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) is promising city residents better roads in 2020, as several projects to improve the network are underway and financial support is being sought to meet all the new year’s targets.

Key among these is the Second Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP 2) that seeks to enhance infrastructure and institutional capacity of KCCA and improve urban mobility for inclusive economic growth.

The Launch of the DFID supported Roads rehabilitation Program will will also have a huge impact on the Kampala network, as it will see construction and upgrade of up to 300km of secondary and connecting roads .

In a statement early this month, KCCA confirmed that although all the KIIDP Batch 2 roads projects were handed over to the contractors and works are on going, persistent rains have constrained progress.

Works are underway on five key roads in the city: Kulambiro Ring road and its extension (5.7 km), the NakawaNtinda Road (2.8km), Acacia Road (1.4km), Kabuusu-Bunamwaya roads (8.06km) and Lukuli Road (7.7km).

“The roads were launched by Ag. ED Andrew Kitaka and President Yoweri Museveni and due recognition made,” KCCA said.

In addition to the roads, signalization of 13 of 30 junctions is in the pipeline in the first half of the year at Ntinda, Matyr’s Way, Ssemawata, Ntinda, Lower Kololo Terace,Upper Kololo Terrace, Mabua Road, Sturrock Road, Acacia Avenue, Kabusu / Masaka Rd, Lweza/Entebbe, Lukuli Road/Kayemba, Masaka Road.

“We have installed a number of traffic signals as well as a control center to improve traffic flow. In addition to ongoing works on the key roads, we are set to undertake major projects with funding from GOU, ADB, UK-EF and JICA next year, ” KCCA Ag. ED Andrew Kitaka stated in an end of year briefing.

he added that, “the JICA funded project that starts in February 2020 will improve (install traffic lights) at 30 junctions in the CBD. It is important for you know that the majority of our roads have outlived their lifespan and that explains some deterioration on many of them.”

Next six months

“At the beginning of 2019, we set an ambitious plan across our areas of operation starting with roads and drainage works, street lighting, waste management, revenue administration to economic empowerment of the vulnerable groups through skilling and job creation, among others,” KCCA said in its statement.

KCCA’s report indicated up to 300km secondary and connecting roads are earmarked to be worked on in the next six months, so is the renovation of the Old Taxi Park.

“Renovation of Old Taxi Park – works were halted due to lack of funds and land encumbrances. The, feasibilty study has commenced but emergence repairs are ongoing, ” KCCA said.

KCCA also confirmed that construction and upgrade of 300km of secondary and connecting roads

“Construction and upgrade of 300km of secondary and connecting roads in the city under USD 250mn UK Export Finance Facility is in the final stages. Loan request is

pending approval by cabinet.”

FULL KCCA PLAN FOR TRANSFORMATION OF KAMPALA

KCCA Plans FOR Transform OF Kampala City 2020 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd