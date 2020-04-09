KCCA refuses to re-open Kalerwe market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has declined to re-open markets at Kalerwe after they failed to meet the required standards.

The markets were closed last week by the Minister for Kampala Betty Among for failing to maintain the 4-meter distancing set by the government. Amongi said the markets would re-open on Monday if they are well organized.

On Wednesday, KCCA Executive Director Andrew Kitaka, his deputy Sam Serunkuuma, the Director Gender and Community Development Officer Harriet Mudondo and political leaders inspected the market to assess the level of compliance.

After inspection, Kitaka said they were not satisfied with the works and would not open the market as yet. He said they would continue engaging with the market owners, leadership and vendors to ensure they meet the standards.

Vendors have also been instructed to remove stalls set up inside the market and in the road reserve. Vendors were abusing the 2 meters rule that requires any construction to be at least two meters away from the road reserve.

Currently, Uganda National Roads Authority – UNRA is working on the road reserve and plans to work on its road in the market.

Three roads in the market had been turned into vending space. One belongs to UNRA and the rest to KCCA.

Kitaka has asked the Mayor for Kampala to work with the market management to ensure that stalls occupying roads are removed. He says KCCA will work on the roads such that trucks bringing merchandise into the market stop off-loading from the roadside.

The Chairman Muluya Market Badru Kateregge committed to complying with KCCA and UNRA guidelines.

The vendors are however stranded since the market has not been opened as expected despite efforts to rearrange the market.

Swaibu Kamya says that they should let them operate as they continue to make adjustments.

Shariifa, also a vendor at Kalerwe is worried she will not be able to sustain her family if the markets remain closed.

Meanwhile, as the market remains closed, several vendors have resorted to roadside vending which were equally banned by KCCA. However, KCCA has issued a strong earning to them and asked that they get off the streets as earlier directed.

******

URN