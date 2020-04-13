KCCA pay roll officer arrested for spreading false information on COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A pay roll officer at Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA is in trouble for spreading false information indicating that Uganda had registered its first coronavirus death.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says Adam Obec circulated information on social media claiming that Uganda had recorded its first COVID-19 death last week.

He reportedly shared information on his social media page indicating that the COVID-19 victim had been found dead in her room in Koboko district.

According to Enanga, Obec’s action triggered fear and panic in the public and undermined the efforts of the Health Ministry and government to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Enanga says they swung in action and tracked down the suspect from Mutungo, a Kampala suburb. Upon interrogation, Obec told police detectives that he is a payroll officer at KCCA.

He also cautionsed members of the public against circulating stories that are sensational and dangerous to the country.

Uganda has registered 54 positive coronavirus cases since the first case on March 21, 2020.

******

URN