KCCA FC pick first away win on continent

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC were 2-1 winners Saturday against Mtibwa Sugar SC of Tanzania in a CAF Confederation Cup game played at Azam Complex – Chamazi.

Muzamir Mutyaba’s goal inside half an hour of play and Allan Okello’s goal that came two minutes from end of play is all that KCCA FC needed to overcome a stubborn Mtibwa in their own backyard.

Mike Mutebi known for his belief in the young players gave teenager Steven Sserwadda and Eric Ssenjobe CAF debuts and another junior team graduate Herbert Achai was introduced late.

From the onset, KCCA FC were on the front foot. Okello dribbled past goal keeper Shabaan but his effort went wide inside three minutes of play.

Three minutes later, Mutyaba had the game’s real first moment of offensive promise but his effort went wide.

An exhibition of flawless football saw Nunda, Sserwadda, Bukenya and Mutyaba interplaying but the former shot wide off the upright.

The hosts then capitalized on sloppy defending from KCCA FC but Kibaya’s effort was pushed out for corner kick by Lukwago.

A minute later Mutyaba played a through ball for Okello who beat his marker and played back to the shirt number 10 who scored with his immediate touch on the ball from a tight angle.

In the 41st minute, Lukwago acrobatically saved Kibaya’s goal bound shot and with a minute to half time, Okello whipped the ball towards goal but somehow Shabaan saved.

After recess, the hosts drew the tie level courtesy of Salum Kihimbwa’s header in the 51st minute and immediately introduced Chanongo Haruni for Mhesa Ismail in search for more goals.

Gift Ali was introduced for Nunda and the midfielder increased fluidity in the middle of the pack.

Sserwadda would have recorded a goal on his debut but he floated the ball high over the bar from a well placed pass from Okello on 69 minutes.

The hosts had Msuya Riphat come on for Luizio Juma and Isihaka Hassan for Mbeiky Dickson while KCCA FC introduced Mike Mutyaba for Sserwadda and debutant Herbert Achai for Kyambadde.

With two minutes to play, Muzamiru Mutyaba won the ball deep in KCCA FC’s half and played a 40 meter pass to Okello who beat his marker Cassian and slotted past Shabban in fine style.

1-2 the final score. KCCA FC 1-5 aggregate winners against Mtibwa Sugar SC and qualifying for 2nd final 1/16th round.

KCCA FC will wait for draws to be held later this month to know who they will face in the next round.

Line Ups

Mtibwa Sugar SC

Shabaan (GK), Salum, Mbeiky (Hassan), Nditi (c), Mhesa (Channongo), Cassian, Saleh, Kihimbwa, Kibaya, Juma (Msuya), Issa

KCCA FC

Lukwago (GK), Awany (c), Obenchan, Ssenjobe, Bukenya, Kizza, Nunda (Gift), Mutyaba, Sserwadda (Mutyaba M), Kyambadde (Achai), Okello

*******

SOURCE: KCCA FC MEDIA