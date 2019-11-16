KCCA ends Vipers’ unbeaten run

⚽🇺🇬 KCCA 1 Vipers SC 0

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An early Muzamiru Mutyaba goal proved to be the difference as Startimes Uganda Premier League champions KCCA ended Vipers’ unbeaten run at Lugogo today.

The result breathes life into KCCA’s bid for a 14th title, and casts doubts about The Venoms’ ability to break this hold by the Lugogo team

Vipers remain top of the table with 33 points from 14 games, but KCCA could not top the table at the end of the first round if they win the rest of their games.

The defending Champions have 19 points from nine games and could lead the log after the first round if they win all pending games. Mike Mutebi’s boys remain in 5th with 22, from only 10 games.

Mike Mutebi names his First X1 against the Venoms this afternoon. Kickoff is at 3:00PM#StartimesUPL #KCCAVIP pic.twitter.com/K4DhOp3b9V — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) November 16, 2019

Coach Mike Mutebi’s side played without skipper Charles Lukwago, Allan Okello and Kasozi Nicholas who are away with Uganda Cranes on National duty as they prepare for AFCON qualifier game against Malawi on Sunday 17th November at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole,

Pre-match, Mutebi had vowed to win the game. “We have a responsibility to win this game. We are playing a team that has centered their case as an emerging force in Ugandan football. We want to front our case as defending Champions of the league,” he had said.

He was spot on.

STAR TIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE | 2019-20