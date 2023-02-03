KCCA ED Kisaka summoned to explain UGX 1.06 Trillion road works

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority Council has summoned the KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, to explain how the technical team apportioned the 1.06 trillion Shillings meant for road construction.

The African Development Bank extended a USD 288 billion loan facility, to construct roads and drainage systems in the city under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP), whose civil works are starting this month.

According to the report by the City’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), the technical team allocates up to 15 billion shillings to construct a kilometer.

“The roads under KCRRP will cost approximately a whopping 15.4 billion shillings. This is exorbitantly high when compared to the standard unit cost in the region,” part of the report read.

During the council meeting held on Thursday, the Deputy Executive Director David Luyimbazi told the committee that the civil works were procured after an open international competitive bidding process to ensure value for money.

“The total value of civil works contracts awarded amounted to USD 194 million (717.8 billion shillings), resulting in a saving of USD 52 million (192.4 billion shillings). From the foregoing, it is clear that from a simplistic view, the unit cost per kilometer for the above scope of civil works would be about USD 2.78 million, which translates into about 10.2 billion shillings per kilometer.”

Luyimbazi adds, “even from a simplistic view, it is therefore not true and quite misleading to allege that the road works under the KCRRP will cost 15.4 billion shillings per kilometer.

The council agreed to summon Kisaka because her deputy had failed to respond to some of the concerns. She was summoned together with the contractors who were awarded the works.

Kisaka and the contractors will appear on 15 February.

URN