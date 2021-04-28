KCCA earmarks UGX9 billion to deal with potholes in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has set aside Shillings 9 billion to patch potholes on different city roads. The money comes from the Authority Budget for 2020/2021 for infrastructure works in Kampala, which includes road construction.
The Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi told journalists at the Uganda Media Center Wednesday morning that they had sought permission from the Ministry of Finance to have all the money meant for infrastructural works in the fourth quarter from April to June 2021 dedicated to emergency road repairs at key points and sections over the next two weeks.
Amongi says they have lined up 38 roads, eight in Lubaga Division, five in Nakawa, eight in Makindye, eight in Kawempe and nine roads in Central Division to be worked on. Amongi says the move is intended to provide emergency relief following a public outcry on potholes on city roads, which affects traffic flow and safety of road users.
Although KCCA plans to patch potholes, the method has been criticized as potholes re-emerge shortly after the repair works. Experts and KCCA itself has pointed to the fact that the roads are too old and need reconstruction. But Amongi says they can only do much right now as they seek more permanent solutions.
She says the president has directed KCCA to prepare a comprehensive plan for revamping the city infrastructure through a long term financing model. Amongi says they are working on a cabinet memo to be presented before Cabinet for adoption.
Currently, Kampala has a road network of 2,100km of which only 642 is paved. Amongi says the plan shall look at the KCCA Infrastructure plan and State of roads so as to come up with a clear long term funding plan.
Amongi says the Shillings 9 billion shall also be used on drainage system works, which shall include construction of box culverts at areas prone to flooding. The Authority receives Shillings 26 billion from the road fund for road maintenance.
Much of its budget for infrastructural development is donor funded with ongoing major road works implemented under the Kampala Institutional Infrastructure Development Project KIIDP 2. The Authority also plans to construct 68kilometer of roads with financing from the African Development Bank-ADB.
LIST OF ROAD FOR POTHOLE FIXING
LUBAGA DIVISION
1. Masaka Road
2. Bulange Way
3. Lubaga Road
4. Zaake Road
5. Ham Mukasa Road
6. Balintuma
7. Wakaliga
8. Hoima
NAKAWA
9. Katalima road
10. New portbell
11. Nagulu
12. Kigobe
13. Kinawataka
MAKINDYE
14. Katwe
15. Nsambya
16. Tank hill
17. Nsambya estate
18. Ggaba
19. Ochola close
20. Usafi
21. Namasore
KAWEMPE DIVISION
22. Division Road
23. Nabweru
24. Kyebando Ring Road
25. Sir Apollo Kaggwa 2
26. Dwaliro
27. Nkinzi
28. Bombo and
29. Alice Kagga Road CENTRAL DIVISION
30. Martin Road
31. Old Kampla Ring
32. Gadhafi
33. Boundary Close
34. Kasozi
35. Kampala
36. Bombo Road
37. Sir Apollo From Bakery Road To Makerere Hill Road and,
38. Sepirian Road
*******
URN
Humble request
as you deal with Kyebando Ring road, kindly consider opening up Muganzirwazza road it is well marked on the land titles, it also had electric poles connected half way up to the early 1990s; it would join the main near Bukoto round about