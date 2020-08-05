KCCA drafts a physical plan for Kololo, Makerere areas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has drafted a physical plan with the aim of improving land use management, air quality and adaption to climate change in the precincts of Kololo, Makerere, Mulago and Nakasero areas.

The draft is a result of the study conducted under the KCCA Climate Change Action Plan, which covers the period between 2016 to 2020. The study was funded by the European Union at approximately Shillings 112.5 million (Euro 26000).

The draft contains guidelines for land development in Kololo detailing of floors buildings should have, the number of people to plan for, parking space and maintenance of the green.

KCCA for instance suggests that further constructions in Kololo be limited to between four to six floors for land around hilly areas of the air strip and six to eight floors for those in the valley.

Prisca Auma Imat, the KCCA Project supervisor they also want to consolidate commercial and residential Developments in the area.

KCCA is also proposing a bus and Non-Motorized Transport system in Kololo, which has been extracted from the KCCA Greater Kampala Transport Master Plan. The proposed bus route will run from Old Kira Road in Kamwokya to Bombo and Gayaza Road or through City Square to Old Taxi Park. Plans to expand the roads are underway.

Regarding non-motorized transport, Auma says the plan is to have four meters (on both or one side of the road) shared equally between pedestrians and cyclists. The same mode of transport is proposed for Makerere and Mulago areas.

It is seen as means to reduce carbon emission from automotive with the aim of improving air quality in the area. In Nakasero, Auma says KCCA is proposing that Nakivubo channel be expanded, retention ponds be established and promotion of water harvesting systems.

Auma says the plan also includes establishing a water way on Nakivubo Channel using boats and walkways on the side of the channel. This will create more alternative routes for people in the city.

In Mulago, KCCA is proposing a Health Hu,b which will house a residential area for specialists and rentals for people nursing patients in Mulago. The objective is to reduce movement in and out of the city and make specialists more accessible to the patients.

In Makerere, KCCA wants to establish a Technology Hub in Kikoni. Auma says they want Ugandans to develop ideas locally.

KCCA also suggests a slums upgrade in Mulago and Makerere areas. First, Auma says they have mapped out roads for reopening to make the areas more accessible. This will make utility service delivery easy. The authority also wants to develop high rise buildings of 2 to 4 levels to improve housing and reduce congestion in the area.

Dr. Fredrick Omolo, an Urban Planning lecturer at Makerere University, says KCCA’s plan is viable but called for improvement of the road network in the city to achieve the Bus transport and Non-Motorized transport system. He says there should be specific routes for Buses to avoid collusion with taxis.

He also says more alternative routes should be established to enhance accessibility to areas like Kololo. Dr. Omolo also called for improvement of the drainage system to tackle slums. As for slums, he says KCCA has a good plan but should ensure it is participatory and involves the benefactors.

Once the proposals are adopted by the authority, they shall be presented to the National Physical Planning Authority for approval. The authority is still working on details for actualization of the plan and budgeting.

