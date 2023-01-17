KCCA distributes 5,000 reflector jackets to Boda Boda riders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) distributed 5,000 reflector jackets to Boda Boda riders as it scales up a campaign to encourage safer road use.

The ceremony was presided over by KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka who urged Boda Boda riders to uphold and observe proper traffic rules and safety measures.

Kisaka made the remarks on Monday during an event while meeting leaders of Boda Boda riders.

She said observing proper safety and traffic measures by the sector players are very instrumental in reducing accidents. She said most road accidents in the city are attributed to the Boda Boda riders.

“In Kampala, we register 10-20 accidents involving Boda Bodas daily. We believe these reflector jackets will be essential in reducing accidents that happen in the city every day,” Kisaka said.

According to police reports, Boda Bodas are one of the major causes of accidents in the country, with at least four people dying due to motorcycles.

The jackets which also have public health information on how to prevent the Ebola virus were procured by KCCA with support from the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP).

