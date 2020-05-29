KCCA councilors seek space as mayor restricts access to parlor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA councilors want the Authority to provide them space after the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago stopped them from using his parlor.

Earlier this week, Lukwago asked the councilors to respect the sanctity of the Lord Mayor’s tower comprising of the gardens, parlor and offices.

He also stopped the councilors from using the council hall (City Hall) except with the permission of the Lord Mayor’s Office.

He said some councilors were using the council hall to take naps which is unacceptable.

According to KCCA Act, councilors are part time staff at the Authority and are not entitled to an office.

They however used the parlor and lounge for meeting but it has since been converted into a board room for the Executive Secretariat led by the Lord Mayor.

Zamini Masunge, the Kawempe Woman councilor says they don’t have enough space to transact council business.

She says they should be allowed to use part of the Lower gardens as the Authority identifies space for them.

Nakawa One Councilor, Moses Okwera says the authority has allocated them another space for use as the councilors’ lounge but it hasn’t been furnished yet.

Okwera says they are representatives of the people and should be given a convenient environment to operate from.

The Nakawa Woman Councilor, Alice Amony says that while it is important to find space for councilors the leaders should also consider opening offices in their local areas.

Rubaga South Councilor, Ismail Ddamba says they need space to transact as councilors.

KCCA has a challenge of operation space. Currently, some committee rooms intended for use as meetings space have been converted into offices.

Recently, KCCA appointed three executive secretaries as provided for under the KCCA Amendment Act 2020 but these are yet to get fully furnished offices.

