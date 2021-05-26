KCCA councilor turns up chained for swearing-in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The swearing-in of the city Lord Mayor, division mayors and division councillors was suspended after a councillor turned up chained.

The National Unity Platform-NUP councillor elect for Kampala Central Moses Kataabu took to the podium to take the oath with both his hands chained and wearing a placard on the neck with a message, “Museveni free political prisoners”.

The Resident City Commissioner Hud Hussein was forced to leave his seat and asked to remove the chains or leave the podium.

“He can’t swear in like this,” said Hud as he pointed at security personnel directing them to take Kataabu off the podium.

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ayo Miriam Okello pleaded with Kataabu to remove the chains in vain.

Kataabu was later joined on the podium by other NUP councilors. “We are all prisoners of Museveni, they shouted.”

Okello was forced to adjourn the sitting. However, this did not deter Kataabu who remained standing at the podium still chained.

However, situation at City Hall has since normalized and swearing-in of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA division councillors, division mayors and the Lord Mayor has resumed.

URN