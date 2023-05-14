KCCA coach challenges strikers to be clinical infront of goal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC Assistant Head Coach Charles Ssenyange has challenged strikers to be clinical with chances in the box if they are to remain in the title race.

Ssenyange who stood in for the suspended Interim Coach Jackson Mayanja was speaking after his team’s draw with Express FC.

KCCA FC had an opportunity to claim the top spot in the fiercely competitive league if they had secured a victory against the Red Eagles on Friday. However, the goalless draw only served to place them same points as SC Villa and arch-rivals Vipers SC. All three teams currently are tied at 46 points after 25 games.

KCCA FC displayed an impressive performance and generated numerous scoring opportunities through Rogers Mato and substitute Brian Aheebwa. Unfortunately, they were unable to convert any of these chances into goals. Additionally, midfielder Moses Waiswa came close to scoring with a free-kick, but his attempt was denied by the woodwork.

Ssenyange said he cannot blame his players because of the draw instead, he urged them to take advantage of the opportunities they generate on the pitch and relieve the mounting pressure on the team.

Ssenyange cautioned the players to be mindful of the defensive aspect of the game in order to prevent conceding goals, which could prove crucial in determining the eventual winner of the league.

KCCA FC which was once six points clear on the top of the table, currently sits second, only goals separate them from defending champions Vipers who are currently leading the table.

They will have to keep a perfect performance in the remaining four games. The team will now host BUL FC on Tuesday where they need a win the game if they are to keep their title hopes alive.



*****

URN