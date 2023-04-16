KCCA boss Kisaka faces arrest over manholes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT l The High court will on April 20 hear an application in which lawyers are seeking a warrant of arrest and detention of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) boss Dorothy Kisaka and minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye.

They accuse the duo of failing to implement a court order which was issued on November 1, 2021, by justice Michael Elubu when he directed KCCA and government to put in place and enforce a plan to protect city dwellers, especially pedestrians from potential loss of life, limb or property resulting from the unsafe roads, drainage channels, sewers and related infrastructure.

It further ordered them to make a comprehensive maintenance plan and report to parliament within three months on progress taken to ensure that the dangers posed by the unsafe roads and open drainage channels, sewers, manholes and related infrastructure have been addressed.

The court declared that by failing to deliver on the promise, KCCA and the government infringed on the right to life, protection from deprivation of property and to a safe and clean environment of Kampala city dwellers.

The order followed a successful application filed in 2020 by Legal Brains Trust after the death of 56-year-old Cissy Namukasa, a vendor in Bugolobi market who drowned in a drainage channel in Nakawa division on May 2, 2020. Her body was washed away for several kilometres by the stormwater