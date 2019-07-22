KCCA are regional soccer kings

KCCA 🇺🇬 1 Azam 🇹🇿 0

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mike Mutebi’s KCCA Football Club has lifted the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Club Championship title.

KCCA FC stopped defending champions Azam FC (Tanzania) 1-0 in the final played at Kigali Stadium, Nyamirambo, on Sunday.

Mustafa Kiiza scored the lone goal in the 64th minute. The team dominated the first half of the game, in which Allan Okello scored a goal which was later disallowed, and Sadat Anaku missing the target by inches.

The Azam side returned with a physical approach, but Kiiza’s strike was enough to give the Ugandan Premier League champions victory.

Mike Hillary Mutebi’s team had stopped the same side 1-0 in the group stages. “I am happy that we have broken the 41-year jinx since the club last won the CECAFA title in 1978,” Mutebi said after the game.

The KCCA coach said that he is glad his players have had a chance to play as many games until the final which helped them gain enough confidence.



KCCA FC lifted the trophy that comes with a cheque worth USD 30,000 (78 million Shillings). The runner’s up Azam received USD 20,000 and Zambia’s Green Eagles FC who came third took home USD 10,000. FUFA President Moses Magogo had earlier promised 3.6 million Shillings (USD 1,000) to every KCCA FC player, in the event that the team won the title.

Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye thanked the Rwanda President Paul Kagame for the support he has given the regional Club tournament for over 10 years now.

KCCA FC will now shift their attention to prepare for a preliminary match in the CAF Champions League early next month. In the draws released on Sunday KCCA FC will face Namibia’s African Stars FC.

****

URN