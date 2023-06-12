KCCA appoint Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil as new manager

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA has appointed Portugese born Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil as their new manager, taking ov3r from Jackson Mayanja who has been the interim manager.

Sergio has worked previously in Ghana, Tanzania, Angola, Oman and Botswana.

“KCCA Football Club will benefit greatly from Sergio’s extensive expertise, high standards of excellence, and character. He is a successuful coach who has worked at the highest levels, in a number of different leagues on the continent but most importatly, conforms tot he club’s DNA of playing beautiful football and youth developent,” KCCA said in a statement.

