KCB adds Pegpay on its school fees payment platform, no paperwork required

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Uganda has added Pegpay on its alternative school fees payment options for customers to make school fees payments in real-time.

The innovative payment system will allow schools to register to the network thus enabling parents and guardians to easily make school fees payment from any KCB branch or agent with no paperwork required.

Michael Ssekyondwa, head of retail banking at KCB Uganda said the Pegpay platform comes in handy at the time customers are now always looking out for convenient options for conducting financial transactions.

“Through our Pegpay platform, we will extend an appropriate School fees payment option where our customers can walk to any KCB Uganda branch or KCB Agent point and make payments as long as the school is registered on the Pegpay platform,” he said.

KCB bank and Pegasus Technologies Limited will be responsible for setting up the school on Pegpay and thereafter schools will provide cards to the students or parents.

School fees payment will be possible with a school code & student number. This service will be available at a flat service fee of Shs2,300 and will be completely paperless. Once the process is completed, both the school and parent will receive a notification and a receipt.

Ssekyondwa said digital transactions have greatly increased in the recent past with customers using mobile phones for their bank to wallet transactions.

Bank of Uganda statistics indicate that mobile money transactions grew to 3.5 billion in 2020 compared to 2.8 billion in the previous year.