Kaziimba unveils house project for archbishop Wani’s family

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba has endorsed the construction of an 80 million shilling three bedroomed house for the family of late Arch Bishop Silvanus Wani.

Silvanus Wani was enthroned the 4th Arch bishop of Church Uganda in 1977 after the slain Janan Luwum and later retired to his home in Mvara before he passed on.

During a visit to Madi West Nile Diocese this morning, Arch Bishop Kazimba, commended the Administration of Madi W. Nile Diocese for the ongoing works which he said is funded by friends of the Church of Uganda Bishops as part of the activities to mark 60 years of the existence of Church of Uganda. Bishop Kazimba pledged to commission and hand over the house to Mama Suzan Wani and the Children in two months’ time.

Tiyo Oda, the site Engineer for the house pledged to ensure that all the funds dedicated for the house shall be put to use for the house.

Bishop Charles Collins Andaku of Madi West Nile Diocese applauded Archbishop Kazimba for the initiative of putting up a three bedroomed house for Mama Wani and her family.

Mama Suzan Wani, the wife to late Arch Bishop Wani welcomed the initiative to construct a house for her and the family who are currently living in dilapidated structures since the demise of her husband.

On April 16th, Church of Uganda marked 60 years of Independence from the Church of England. Its archbishops since then have been: Lesly Frank 1961, Eric Sabiti 1966, Janan Luwum 1974 and Silvanus Wani 1977. The rest are Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo, Luke Orombi, Stanley Ntagali and Stephen Kazimba Mugalu.

