Kawempe LC chairman disarms policeman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is hunting for a Local Council 1 chairman who disarmed a policeman at the end of Youth Elections in Kawempe Division in Kampala.

Amidst election confusion, Cpl Jack Rutabaleka, was grabbed by six men and LC Chairman of the area Joachim Kimera came and disarmed him.

In the video, Kimera explains that he picked the gun from the policeman because he feared he would shoot at people. He preferred to hand it to another policeman.

The policeman later recovered his gun, but the assailants had disappeared. After their escape, the chairman returned the gun to the officer.

. @Patrickonyango1 “We have watched a video circulating in the social media of our officer who was disarmed by a local leader in Kawempe Division Kampala with dismay.

Police issued a statement in reaction to the video of the incident that was circulating on social media.

The incident happened today during the youth elections at Kiyaga Zone Bwaise I, Kawempe Division, Kampala City during the declaration of results where National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate had got 21 votes against National Resistance Movement (NRM) 09 votes.

“The officer did not want to cause commotion at the venue since he was alone at that time. He called for reinforcement to have the chairman arrested but he too had disappeared. Police have opened up a case of assault and disarming a police officer on duty at Kawempe Police Station,” spokesman Patrick Onyango said.

“We are now looking for the chairman and the six suspects to arrest them for committing an offence.

We want to send a strong warning to members of the public to desist from a criminal act of disarming security personnel on duty.” Earlier, another unverified video showed an attempt to disarm another policeman in a traffic incident after he shot at the tire of a car involved in an accident.